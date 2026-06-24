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News in Pics | June 24, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 00:31 IST
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A farmer operates a self-propelled rice transplanter machine during paddy transplantation in a field, in Bhikhiwind, Tarn Taran district, Punjab, Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

A farmer operates a self-propelled rice transplanter machine during paddy transplantation in a field, in Bhikhiwind, Tarn Taran district, Punjab, Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

Sailors participate in the closing ceremony of the 3 Corps of EME Sailing Regatta of the Indian Army at Hussain Sagar Lake, in Hyderabad.

Sailors participate in the closing ceremony of the 3 Corps of EME Sailing Regatta of the Indian Army at Hussain Sagar Lake, in Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI Photo

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The Durgiana Temple illuminated on the eve of its annual Patotsav celebrations, in Amritsar, Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

The Durgiana Temple illuminated on the eve of its annual Patotsav celebrations, in Amritsar, Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

Croatia fans set off a flare outside the stadium before the match.

Croatia fans set off a flare outside the stadium before the match.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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A satellite image shows damaged Henichesk Bridge and new alternative bridges, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Crime.

A satellite image shows damaged Henichesk Bridge and new alternative bridges, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Crime.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People play volleyball on Sunset Beach in Vancouver.

People play volleyball on Sunset Beach in Vancouver.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 24 June 2026, 00:31 IST
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