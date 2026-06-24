News in Pics | June 24, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

A farmer operates a self-propelled rice transplanter machine during paddy transplantation in a field, in Bhikhiwind, Tarn Taran district, Punjab, Tuesday, June 23, 2026.
Sailors participate in the closing ceremony of the 3 Corps of EME Sailing Regatta of the Indian Army at Hussain Sagar Lake, in Hyderabad.
The Durgiana Temple illuminated on the eve of its annual Patotsav celebrations, in Amritsar, Tuesday, June 23, 2026.
Croatia fans set off a flare outside the stadium before the match.
A satellite image shows damaged Henichesk Bridge and new alternative bridges, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Crime.
People play volleyball on Sunset Beach in Vancouver.
Published 24 June 2026, 00:31 IST