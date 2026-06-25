News in Pics | June 25, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Football fans wearing masks of Argentine football star Lionel Messi pose for a selfie beside a mural of Messi during celebrations marking his 39th birthday amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, in Kolkata, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.
Sun rays pierce through clouds over the Raisina Hill area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.
A one-horned rhinoceros crosses a road inside the Pobitora Wild Life Sanctuary, in Morigaon district of Assam, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.
South Korea fans inside the stadium before the match FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - South Africa v South Korea.
A person watches a B-2 stealth bomber and F-35s performing a flyover, during a rally to kick off the Great American State Fair, in celebration of the 250th anniversary of US independence, in Washington, DC, US, June 24, 2026.
A Mexico fan wears traditional clothing and face paint inside the stadium before the match.
Published 25 June 2026, 01:02 IST