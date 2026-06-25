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News in Pics | June 25, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 01:02 IST
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Football fans wearing masks of Argentine football star Lionel Messi pose for a selfie beside a mural of Messi during celebrations marking his 39th birthday amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, in Kolkata, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Football fans wearing masks of Argentine football star Lionel Messi pose for a selfie beside a mural of Messi during celebrations marking his 39th birthday amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, in Kolkata, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

Sun rays pierce through clouds over the Raisina Hill area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Sun rays pierce through clouds over the Raisina Hill area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

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A one-horned rhinoceros crosses a road inside the Pobitora Wild Life Sanctuary, in Morigaon district of Assam, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

A one-horned rhinoceros crosses a road inside the Pobitora Wild Life Sanctuary, in Morigaon district of Assam, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

South Korea fans inside the stadium before the match FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - South Africa v South Korea.

South Korea fans inside the stadium before the match FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - South Africa v South Korea.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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A person watches a B-2 stealth bomber and F-35s performing a flyover, during a rally to kick off the Great American State Fair, in celebration of the 250th anniversary of US independence, in Washington, DC, US, June 24, 2026.

A person watches a B-2 stealth bomber and F-35s performing a flyover, during a rally to kick off the Great American State Fair, in celebration of the 250th anniversary of US independence, in Washington, DC, US, June 24, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Mexico fan wears traditional clothing and face paint inside the stadium before the match.

A Mexico fan wears traditional clothing and face paint inside the stadium before the match.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 25 June 2026, 01:02 IST
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