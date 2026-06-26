News in Pics | June 26, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

A royal bengal tiger yawns inside its enclosure at the National Zoological Park, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 25, 2026.
Shia Muslim children ride boats carrying flags during a procession on the ninth day of Muharram, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
Lightning streaks across the sky during rain over the city, in Kolkata, Thursday, June 25, 2026.
A woman holds an umbrella as she walks past the city skyline in Sydney, Australia, June 26, 2026.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a self-propelled howitzer as he oversees the test of key weapons, involving an upgraded version of a 240-mm, 24-tube multiple rocket launcher system, tactical ballistic missiles, and a 155-mm self-propelled howitzer, in North Korea, June 25, 2026.
The Royal Air Force Red Arrows execute a flyover before the game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park.
Published 26 June 2026, 00:55 IST