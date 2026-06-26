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News in Pics | June 26, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 00:55 IST
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A royal bengal tiger yawns inside its enclosure at the National Zoological Park, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 25, 2026.

A royal bengal tiger yawns inside its enclosure at the National Zoological Park, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

Shia Muslim children ride boats carrying flags during a procession on the ninth day of Muharram, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Shia Muslim children ride boats carrying flags during a procession on the ninth day of Muharram, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Lightning streaks across the sky during rain over the city, in Kolkata, Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Lightning streaks across the sky during rain over the city, in Kolkata, Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

A woman holds an umbrella as she walks past the city skyline in Sydney, Australia, June 26, 2026.

A woman holds an umbrella as she walks past the city skyline in Sydney, Australia, June 26, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a self-propelled howitzer as he oversees the test of key weapons, involving an upgraded version of a 240-mm, 24-tube multiple rocket launcher system, tactical ballistic missiles, and a 155-mm self-propelled howitzer, in North Korea, June 25, 2026.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a self-propelled howitzer as he oversees the test of key weapons, involving an upgraded version of a 240-mm, 24-tube multiple rocket launcher system, tactical ballistic missiles, and a 155-mm self-propelled howitzer, in North Korea, June 25, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Royal Air Force Red Arrows execute a flyover before the game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park.

The Royal Air Force Red Arrows execute a flyover before the game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 26 June 2026, 00:55 IST
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