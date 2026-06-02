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News in Pics | June 3, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 18:37 IST
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A man tries to cool himself under running tap water amid scorching summer heat, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

A man tries to cool himself under running tap water amid scorching summer heat, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

Credit: PTI Photo

A sand sculpture of cricketer Virat Kohli with the message 'We Love Virat' displayed at Puri Beach following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's successful Indian Premier League campaign

A sand sculpture of cricketer Virat Kohli with the message 'We Love Virat' displayed at Puri Beach following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's successful Indian Premier League campaign

Credit: PTI Photo

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A farmer is reflected in the water in a paddy field as he spreads fertilizer, on the outskirts of Srinagar

A farmer is reflected in the water in a paddy field as he spreads fertilizer, on the outskirts of Srinagar

Credit: Reuters Photo

A faulty interceptor missile launched by Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system disintegrates above southern Lebanon, shortly after being launched by Israel

A faulty interceptor missile launched by Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system disintegrates above southern Lebanon, shortly after being launched by Israel

Credit: Reuters Photo

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The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, rises over the Zhivopisny bridge in Moscow, Russia

The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, rises over the Zhivopisny bridge in Moscow, Russia

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 02 June 2026, 18:37 IST
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