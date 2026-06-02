News in Pics | June 3, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

A man tries to cool himself under running tap water amid scorching summer heat, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh
A sand sculpture of cricketer Virat Kohli with the message 'We Love Virat' displayed at Puri Beach following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's successful Indian Premier League campaign
A farmer is reflected in the water in a paddy field as he spreads fertilizer, on the outskirts of Srinagar
A faulty interceptor missile launched by Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system disintegrates above southern Lebanon, shortly after being launched by Israel
The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, rises over the Zhivopisny bridge in Moscow, Russia
Published 02 June 2026, 18:37 IST