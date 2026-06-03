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News in Pics | June 4, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 18:36 IST
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An aerial view of Pushkar Lake, in Ajmer district, Rajasthan

An aerial view of Pushkar Lake, in Ajmer district, Rajasthan

Credit: PTI Photo

A fisherman rows a boat on the Dal lake at sunset, in Srinagar

A fisherman rows a boat on the Dal lake at sunset, in Srinagar

Credit: PTI Photo

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A flock of geese swims in Jor Pukhuri on a hot summer day, in Guwahati, Assam

A flock of geese swims in Jor Pukhuri on a hot summer day, in Guwahati, Assam

Credit: PTI Photo

A drone view of the flamingos in the Vjosa-Narte protected area

A drone view of the flamingos in the Vjosa-Narte protected area

Credit: Reuters Photo

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A drone view of vessles anchored in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Musandam, Oman

A drone view of vessles anchored in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Musandam, Oman

Credit: Reuters Photo

A book vendor waits for costumers at a shop in Boi Para, a second-hand book market at College Street, in Kolkata, West Bengal

A book vendor waits for costumers at a shop in Boi Para, a second-hand book market at College Street, in Kolkata, West Bengal

Credit: PTI Photo

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Published 03 June 2026, 18:36 IST
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