News in Pics | June 4, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

An aerial view of Pushkar Lake, in Ajmer district, Rajasthan
A fisherman rows a boat on the Dal lake at sunset, in Srinagar
A flock of geese swims in Jor Pukhuri on a hot summer day, in Guwahati, Assam
A drone view of the flamingos in the Vjosa-Narte protected area
A drone view of vessles anchored in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Musandam, Oman
A book vendor waits for costumers at a shop in Boi Para, a second-hand book market at College Street, in Kolkata, West Bengal
Published 03 June 2026, 18:36 IST