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News in Pics | June 7, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 20:10 IST
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AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami greets the gathering during a public meeting, in Salem district, Tamil Nadu, PTI

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami greets the gathering during a public meeting, in Salem district, Tamil Nadu, PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and delegates from Latin American and Caribbean countries during inauguration of a Trade and Investment Forum 2026 summit, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and delegates from Latin American and Caribbean countries during inauguration of a Trade and Investment Forum 2026 summit, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. PTI

Protest against luxury resort plan by a company linked to U.S. President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in Tirana. Reuters

Protest against luxury resort plan by a company linked to U.S. President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in Tirana. Reuters

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Bolivia's President Rodrigo Paz says dialogue needed as troops clear road blockades. Reuters

Bolivia's President Rodrigo Paz says dialogue needed as troops clear road blockades. Reuters

Pope Leo XIV greets faithful from the popemobile during his apostolic journey in Madrid, Spain. Reuters

Pope Leo XIV greets faithful from the popemobile during his apostolic journey in Madrid, Spain. Reuters

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Published 06 June 2026, 20:10 IST

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