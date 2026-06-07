News in Pics | June 7, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami greets the gathering during a public meeting, in Salem district, Tamil Nadu, PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and delegates from Latin American and Caribbean countries during inauguration of a Trade and Investment Forum 2026 summit, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. PTI
Protest against luxury resort plan by a company linked to U.S. President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in Tirana. Reuters
Bolivia's President Rodrigo Paz says dialogue needed as troops clear road blockades. Reuters
Pope Leo XIV greets faithful from the popemobile during his apostolic journey in Madrid, Spain. Reuters
Published 06 June 2026, 20:10 IST