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News in Pics | June 8, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 20:34 IST
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A streak of light illuminates the sky during Missile attack from Iran towards Israel as seen from Ashkelon. Reuters

A streak of light illuminates the sky during Missile attack from Iran towards Israel as seen from Ashkelon. Reuters

E3 leaders and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy meet in London. Reuters

E3 leaders and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy meet in London. Reuters

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LGBTQ+ rights annual Pride parade, in São Paulo. Reuters

LGBTQ+ rights annual Pride parade, in São Paulo. Reuters

Singers AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan perform at Jai Ho, a tribute to the bravehearts event, during the beating the retreat ceremony at JCP Stadium, Attari Border Post, in Amritsar, Punjab. PTI

Singers AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan perform at Jai Ho, a tribute to the bravehearts event, during the beating the retreat ceremony at JCP Stadium, Attari Border Post, in Amritsar, Punjab. PTI

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Flamingos gather in a waterbody, at Seawoods in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. PTI

Flamingos gather in a waterbody, at Seawoods in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. PTI

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Published 07 June 2026, 20:34 IST
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