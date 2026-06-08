News in Pics | June 8, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

A streak of light illuminates the sky during Missile attack from Iran towards Israel as seen from Ashkelon. Reuters
E3 leaders and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy meet in London. Reuters
LGBTQ+ rights annual Pride parade, in São Paulo. Reuters
Singers AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan perform at Jai Ho, a tribute to the bravehearts event, during the beating the retreat ceremony at JCP Stadium, Attari Border Post, in Amritsar, Punjab. PTI
Flamingos gather in a waterbody, at Seawoods in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. PTI
Published 07 June 2026, 20:34 IST