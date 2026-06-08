News in Pics | June 9, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Pope Leo XIV visits Spain | Pope Leo XIV prays at the Almudena Cathedral in Madrid, Spain, June 8, 2026. Reuters
An Israeli tank in a plantation, as seen from the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border. Reuters
An explosion at the site of a Russian drone strike in Zaporizhzhia. Social media via Reuters
Attendees watch a presentation during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California, U.S. Reuters
People wait in queues who came for the fish medicine on the occasion of 'Mrigasira Karthi' at Nampally Exhibition ground, in Hyderabad, Telangana. PTI
Published 08 June 2026, 19:17 IST