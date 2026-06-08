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News in Pics | June 9, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 19:17 IST
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Pope Leo XIV visits Spain | Pope Leo XIV prays at the Almudena Cathedral in Madrid, Spain, June 8, 2026. Reuters

Pope Leo XIV visits Spain | Pope Leo XIV prays at the Almudena Cathedral in Madrid, Spain, June 8, 2026. Reuters

An Israeli tank in a plantation, as seen from the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border. Reuters

An Israeli tank in a plantation, as seen from the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border. Reuters

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An explosion at the site of a Russian drone strike in Zaporizhzhia. Social media via Reuters

An explosion at the site of a Russian drone strike in Zaporizhzhia. Social media via Reuters

Attendees watch a presentation during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California, U.S. Reuters

Attendees watch a presentation during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California, U.S. Reuters

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People wait in queues who came for the fish medicine on the occasion of 'Mrigasira Karthi' at Nampally Exhibition ground, in Hyderabad, Telangana. PTI

People wait in queues who came for the fish medicine on the occasion of 'Mrigasira Karthi' at Nampally Exhibition ground, in Hyderabad, Telangana. PTI

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Published 08 June 2026, 19:17 IST
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