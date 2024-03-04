JOIN US
Home

News in Pics: March 04, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 04 March 2024, 03:06 IST

View of an area amid heavy rain and hailstormin, in Ghaziabad, Sunday.

Credit: PTI Photo

Supporters during the 'Jan Vishwas Rally', in Patna.

Credit: PTI Photo

A 'sadhu' participates in a religious procession of Sant Shri Sadguru Gajanan Maharaj Palkhi, in Nagpur.

Credit: PTI Photo

Children read books at Hernando Guanlao's communal library in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Cast members Ke Huy Quan, Awkwafina, James Hong, Jack Black, and Bryan Cranston ride on a streetcar as they attend a premiere of the film "Kung Fu Panda 4" in Los Angeles, California.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

A flag supporting Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump waves above a vendors roadside tent in Fish Hawk, Florida.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 04 March 2024, 03:06 IST)
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

