News in Pics: March 04, 2024: Best photos from around the world

View of an area amid heavy rain and hailstormin, in Ghaziabad, Sunday.
Supporters during the 'Jan Vishwas Rally', in Patna.
A 'sadhu' participates in a religious procession of Sant Shri Sadguru Gajanan Maharaj Palkhi, in Nagpur.
Children read books at Hernando Guanlao's communal library in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines.
Cast members Ke Huy Quan, Awkwafina, James Hong, Jack Black, and Bryan Cranston ride on a streetcar as they attend a premiere of the film "Kung Fu Panda 4" in Los Angeles, California.
A flag supporting Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump waves above a vendors roadside tent in Fish Hawk, Florida.
(Published 04 March 2024, 03:06 IST)