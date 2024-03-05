JOIN US
Homeindia

News in Pics: March 05, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 05 March 2024, 03:07 IST

An Emirates airline's aircraft prepares to land at Belgium International Airport in Zaventem.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A picture taken in Versailles shows the seal of congress authentifying the vote by the French parliament to anchor the right to abortion in the country's constitution.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Padma Vibhushan awardee and actor Vyjayanthimala during a meeting, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Suman Kumari, who became the first woman sniper of Border Security Force (BSF) after her successful training at Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT), in Indore.

Credit: PTI Photo

Gathering at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at Nandanam YMCA Ground in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Murals designed at Esplanade metro station, in Kolkata, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Kolkata Metro Railway's Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section on March 6.

Credit: PTI Photo

