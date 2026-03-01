Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | March 1, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 02:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Interceptions attempt after Iran launched missiles into Israel, following Israeli and US strikes on Iran, in central Israel

Interceptions attempt after Iran launched missiles into Israel, following Israeli and US strikes on Iran, in central Israel

Credit: Reuters Photo

People take part in 'Holi' celebration at Manikarnika Ghat, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

People take part in 'Holi' celebration at Manikarnika Ghat, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Voters check their names in the list after the Election Commission published West Bengal's post-SIR electoral rolls, in Kolkata

Voters check their names in the list after the Election Commission published West Bengal's post-SIR electoral rolls, in Kolkata

Credit: PTI Photo

A pair of rose-ringed parakeets perch on a tree back, in Kamrup district, Assam

A pair of rose-ringed parakeets perch on a tree back, in Kamrup district, Assam

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
People take a hot air balloon ride during the three day Nayar Valley Adventure Festival 2026, in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

People take a hot air balloon ride during the three day Nayar Valley Adventure Festival 2026, in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 02:11 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us