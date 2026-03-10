Menu
News in Pics | March 10, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 01:38 IST
DMK supporters during the party's 12th State Conference, in Tiruchirappalli district.

Credit: PTI Photo

A baby Peruvian friar monkey named Punch, named after the Japanese monkey Punch, who was separated from his mother at birth and trafficked from the Peruvian Amazon, hugs a stuffed animal at Parque Huascar Zoo, in Lima, Peru.

Credit: Reuters Photo

International Yoga Festival kicks off in Rishikesh.

Credit: PTI Photo

A woman carrying a child walks past an armoured vehicle as Turkish army and security personnel search a field after a piece of ammunition fell following the interception of a missile launched from Iran by a NATO air defence system, in Diyarbakir, Turkey.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 10 March 2026, 01:38 IST
