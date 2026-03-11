Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News in Pics | March 11, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 00:54 IST
Firefighters douse blaze at Malad high‑rise in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Wall clocks with images of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei displayed for sale outside a mosque in New Delhi.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People light candles during a prayer meet and candlelight vigil to mark the 67th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

A screen displays a message in support of U.S. President Donald Trump amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tel Aviv.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Workers load LPG cylinders at a depot following recent price hikes for both domestic and commercial units, in Nagpur.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 11 March 2026, 00:54 IST
