News in Pics | March 12, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 01:04 IST
India's Praveen Kumar competes in the Men's High Jump T44 event during the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

A missile interception is made amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and others during an NDA election campaign meeting for the state Assembly polls, in Tiruchirappalli.

Credit: PTI Photo

Preparation for the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

