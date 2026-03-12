News in Pics | March 12, 2026: Best photos from around the world

India's Praveen Kumar competes in the Men's High Jump T44 event during the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
A missile interception is made amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and others during an NDA election campaign meeting for the state Assembly polls, in Tiruchirappalli.
Preparation for the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood.
Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Published 12 March 2026, 01:04 IST