News in Pics | March 13, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 00:50 IST
Samajwadi Party workers protest against the LPG price hike and crisis in the country.

Credit: PTI Photo

A boy stands next to an empty LPG cylinder outside a gas agency in Noida.

Credit: Reuters Photo

LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, with Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Jothimani, Praniti Shinde, Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs Ram Gopal Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and others stage a protest in Parliament premises over 'LPG shortage' during the second part of Budget session.

Credit: PTI Photo

Royal Oman Police Coast Guard patrol boat surveys the area as the traffic is down in the Strait of Hormuz, in Muscat.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 13 March 2026, 00:50 IST
