News in Pics | March 14, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Auto-rickshaws queue up at a petrol station as consumers brace for fuel shortages in the wake of the ongoing West Asia conflict, in Hyderabad, Friday, March 13, 2026.
A child waves the Indian national flag during the International Quds Day Conference, in New Delhi, Friday, March 13, 2026.
Drone view of a giant sand portrait of Hind Rajab, a 5-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza in 2024 and the focus of the Oscar-nominated film "The Voice of Hind Rajab," created on a beach near Scarborough, North Yorkshire, Britain, in this undated handout image.
The sun sets behind the Malta Memorial, often referred to as the Commonwealth Air Forces Memorial, in Floriana, Malta, March 13, 2026.
Dinoblue ridden by Mark Walsh in action on their way to winning the 14:40 Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase
Published 14 March 2026, 02:13 IST