News in Pics | March 15, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Cricketers Rohit Sharma, right, and Sayali Satghare during the launch event of T20 Mumbai League Season 4, in Mumbai, Saturday, March 14, 2026.
Streaks of light illuminate the sky during an interception attempt amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, as seen from Tel Aviv, Israel March 15, 2026.
A demonstrator with the word "No" painted across their face takes part in a protest supporting the "No" campaign ahead of Italy’s March 22–23 referendum on judicial reform and criticising the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s foreign policies, in Rome, Italy, March 14, 2026.
A man stands next to a tent as Palestinians displaced during the two-year Israeli offensive shelter in a tent camp, during a sandstorm in Gaza City, March 14, 2026.
Published 15 March 2026, 01:44 IST