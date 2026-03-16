News in Pics | March 16, 2026: Best photos from around the world

People gather during ‘iftar’ and dinner organized by the Indian Army's 50 RR, Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, March 15, 2026.
A display of football-themed memorabilia from the collection of former Rajasthan football team player Lalchand Agarwal at his residence, in Jaipur, Sunday, March 15, 2026.
Rei Ami, EJAE, and Audrey Nuna from KPop Demon Hunters react as they perform on stage during the Oscars show at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 15, 2026.
Dancer Dergin Tokmak performs during the closing ceremony
A girl shows a peace sign, as Syrians gather to mark the anniversary of the 2011 uprising against the ousted President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, Syria March 15, 2026.
Published 16 March 2026, 02:24 IST