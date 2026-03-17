News in Pics | March 17, 2026: Best photos from around the world

People shop at a busy street market near Charminar decorated with lights during Ramzan ahead of Eid al-Fitr, in Hyderabad, Monday, March 16.
Pedestrians hold umbrellas during a hailstorm, in Shimla, Monday, March 16, 2026.
The city of Muscat at dusk, in Muscat, Oman, March 16, 2026.
The air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport rises above the arrivals pick-up area and blossoming trees, as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues to go unfunded, in Arlington, Virginia, US, March 16, 2026.
Members of the Bundeswehr's Wachbataillon (Guard Battalion) attend a welcoming ceremony for Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, in Berlin, Germany, March 16, 2026.
Published 17 March 2026, 02:03 IST