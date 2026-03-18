News in Pics | March 18, 2026: Best photos from around the world

The sun sets behind Vizhinjam Mosque during the holy month of Ramzan, in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, March 17, 2026.
Border Roads Organisation personnel clear snow from a road near Atal Tunnel, in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, Tuesday, March 17, 2026.
A robot demonstrates a task at the NVIDIA booth during the NVIDIA GTC global AI conference in San Jose, California, U.S., March 17, 2026.
A Lebanese flag at the top of Al-Jaafareya High School, which is being used as a shelter for displaced families from Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, after they arrived in Tyre, Lebanon, March 17, 2026.
Newborn Sumatran tiger cub Lilly bites the tail of its mother, Mayang, in their enclosure at Tierpark Berlin, in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2026.
Published 18 March 2026, 01:53 IST