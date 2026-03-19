News in Pics | March 19, 2026: Best photos from around the world

People light earthen lamps on the eve of Chaitra Navratri at a temple, in Moradabad, Wednesday, March 18, 2026.
Women display intricate mehendi designs ahead of Eid al-Fitr during Ramzan, in Bengaluru.
A drone view of Canadian Rangers from 1st Canadian Ranger Patrol Group (1 CRPG) on their way from Cambridge Bay to Gjoa Haven on a long-range patrol as Canada's Armed Forces deploy above the Arctic Circle for "Operation Nanook," a yearly series of drills designed to highlight the military's ability to defend the Canadian Arctic, on the sea ice of Victoria Strait, west of King William Island, Nunavut, Canada.
A view of guests seated during the state banquet for President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their state visit to the UK.
Muslim worshippers and guests eat an iftar meal, the breaking of the fast, at a 300-metre-long table on Cologne's Keupstrasse to mark the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, in Cologne, Germany, March 18, 2026.
Published 19 March 2026, 01:23 IST