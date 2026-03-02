Menu
News in Pics | March 2, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 01:39 IST
A woman reacts as she holds a placard with an image of Iranian late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at a rally in solidarity with Iran after US and Israeli strikes killed Ali Khamenei

Credit: Reuters Photo

A dog named Glitch presents an award at The FIDO Awards (For Incredible Dogs On Screen) celebrating the best canine performances in cinema, in London

Credit: Reuters Photo

A participant attempts to subdue a bull during Jallikattu, the traditional bull-taming sport, at Jamal Mohamed College premises in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

Credit: PTI Photo

Passengers overcrowd a train ahead of the 'Holi' festival, in Patna, Bihar

Credit: PTI Photo

People use colours during celebrations ahead of the 'Holi' festival, at the 'ISKCON Temple', in Amritsar

Credit: PTI Photo

