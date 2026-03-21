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News in Pics | March 21, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 00:52 IST
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Designer Hannibal Laguna appears with his sister Isabel Angulo at the end of their 2026 show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, March 20, 2026.

Designer Hannibal Laguna appears with his sister Isabel Angulo at the end of their 2026 show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, March 20, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A view of the crescent moon on the eve of the ‘Eid al-Fitr’ festival, in Chikkamagaluru, Friday, March 20, 2026.

A view of the crescent moon on the eve of the ‘Eid al-Fitr’ festival, in Chikkamagaluru, Friday, March 20, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Dark clouds hover over the Golden Temple, in Amritsar, Friday, March 20, 2026.

Dark clouds hover over the Golden Temple, in Amritsar, Friday, March 20, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

A volunteer from Cape Town's NGO, Nakhlistan, helps to prepare more than 180 planned pots of food for less fortunate families ahead of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Cape Town, South Africa, March 20, 2026.

A volunteer from Cape Town's NGO, Nakhlistan, helps to prepare more than 180 planned pots of food for less fortunate families ahead of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Cape Town, South Africa, March 20, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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The silhouette of an oil and chemical tanker off the Gulf of Fos-sur-Mer at sunset, in Martigues, France, March 20, 2026.

The silhouette of an oil and chemical tanker off the Gulf of Fos-sur-Mer at sunset, in Martigues, France, March 20, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 21 March 2026, 00:52 IST
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