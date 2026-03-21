News in Pics | March 21, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Designer Hannibal Laguna appears with his sister Isabel Angulo at the end of their 2026 show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, March 20, 2026.
A view of the crescent moon on the eve of the ‘Eid al-Fitr’ festival, in Chikkamagaluru, Friday, March 20, 2026.
Dark clouds hover over the Golden Temple, in Amritsar, Friday, March 20, 2026.
A volunteer from Cape Town's NGO, Nakhlistan, helps to prepare more than 180 planned pots of food for less fortunate families ahead of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Cape Town, South Africa, March 20, 2026.
The silhouette of an oil and chemical tanker off the Gulf of Fos-sur-Mer at sunset, in Martigues, France, March 20, 2026.
Published 21 March 2026, 00:52 IST