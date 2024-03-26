JOIN US
Homeindia

News in Pics | March 26, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 26 March 2024, 03:45 IST

An Iranian man reads the Koran in the shrine of Abdol-Azim, during the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Farmers drive tractors through central London to protest against issues including food imports, as part of demonstrations from growers around the world, in London.

Credit: Reuters Photo

'Costaleros' belonging to Huerto brotherhood carry a statue of the Virgin Mary on a structure traditionally known as 'paso', as they leave a church to take part in a procession during the Holy Week in Ronda, Spain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman participates in Holi celebrations in Bikaner.

Credit: PTI Photo

Devotees celebrate Holi at the Jagannath temple in Puri.

Credit: PTI Photo

A view of the full moon on ' Dol Purnima', in Thiruvananthapuram

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 26 March 2024, 03:45 IST)
