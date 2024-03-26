News in Pics | March 26, 2024: Best photos from around the world

An Iranian man reads the Koran in the shrine of Abdol-Azim, during the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran.
Farmers drive tractors through central London to protest against issues including food imports, as part of demonstrations from growers around the world, in London.
'Costaleros' belonging to Huerto brotherhood carry a statue of the Virgin Mary on a structure traditionally known as 'paso', as they leave a church to take part in a procession during the Holy Week in Ronda, Spain.
A woman participates in Holi celebrations in Bikaner.
Devotees celebrate Holi at the Jagannath temple in Puri.
A view of the full moon on ' Dol Purnima', in Thiruvananthapuram
