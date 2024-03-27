News in Pics | March 27, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Players of Afghanistan celebrate after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 preliminary joint qualification round 2 match over India, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
National flags of India and Bangladesh being lowered during celebrations of the 53rd Independence Day of Bangladesh, on the outskirts of Siliguri, West Bengal.
Education reformist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with actor Prakash Raj during the hunger strike, in Leh, Tuesday.
A view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland.
A tourist takes a photo of her daughter with large waves in the background in Puerto De La Cruz, during the alert for poor sea conditions in the Canary Islands.
A person passes through an installation during the opening of the exhibition "Ground Break" by artist Nari Ward, at Pirelli HangarBicocca, in Milan.
