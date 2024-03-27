JOIN US
Homeindia

News in Pics | March 27, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 26 March 2024, 19:50 IST

Players of Afghanistan celebrate after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 preliminary joint qualification round 2 match over India, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Credit: PTI Photo 

National flags of India and Bangladesh being lowered during celebrations of the 53rd Independence Day of Bangladesh, on the outskirts of Siliguri, West Bengal.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Education reformist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with actor Prakash Raj during the hunger strike, in Leh, Tuesday.

Credit: PTI Photo 

A view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

A tourist takes a photo of her daughter with large waves in the background in Puerto De La Cruz, during the alert for poor sea conditions in the Canary Islands.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

A person passes through an installation during the opening of the exhibition "Ground Break" by artist Nari Ward, at Pirelli HangarBicocca, in Milan.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

(Published 26 March 2024, 19:50 IST)
