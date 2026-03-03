Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | March 3, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 02:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
People celebrate with colours during the 'Holi' festivities, in Agra

People celebrate with colours during the 'Holi' festivities, in Agra

Credit: PTI Photo

Birds fly as smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran

Birds fly as smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Birds fly near the boat in the Strait of Hormuz amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, as seen from Musandam, Oman

Birds fly near the boat in the Strait of Hormuz amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, as seen from Musandam, Oman

Credit: Reuters Photo

A child reacts as water is splashed during a Holi celebration programme organised by 'Prayas School for Children with Special Needs', in Nagpur

A child reacts as water is splashed during a Holi celebration programme organised by 'Prayas School for Children with Special Needs', in Nagpur

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
School children play Holi with flowers at a school, in Jammu

School children play Holi with flowers at a school, in Jammu

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 02:08 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us