Tourists walk near the equestrian statue of Anne de Montmorency on a cloudy day at the Chateau de Chantilly, near Paris.
A person walks dogs towards an underground parking lot to take cover as sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, Israel.
A boat sails past a humpback whale who got stuck again in the shallow waters at Wismar Bay in the Baltic Sea near Wismar, Germany.
People look at NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Published 30 March 2026, 02:31 IST