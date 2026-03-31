News in pics | March 31, 2026: Best photos from around the world

A Lebanese Middle East Airlines (MEA) aircraft approaches the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport as it flies over Beirut's southern suburbs, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran continues, Lebanon.
A man records images of a rainbow after heavy rain in Qamishli, Syria.
Mustafa Ibrahim al-Sayyed, 50, displaced from Beit Lif, caresses his daughter in a school now used as a temporary shelter for displaced people, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the US.-Israel conflict with Iran continues, in Tyre, Lebanon.
A woman takes a photo of blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan.
Dark clouds cover the skyline above the Upper Lake, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
People catch fish in the Ganga river, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Published 30 March 2026, 23:38 IST