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News in pics | March 31, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 23:38 IST
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A Lebanese Middle East Airlines (MEA) aircraft approaches the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport as it flies over Beirut's southern suburbs, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran continues, Lebanon.

A Lebanese Middle East Airlines (MEA) aircraft approaches the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport as it flies over Beirut's southern suburbs, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran continues, Lebanon.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man records images of a rainbow after heavy rain in Qamishli, Syria.

A man records images of a rainbow after heavy rain in Qamishli, Syria.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Mustafa Ibrahim al-Sayyed, 50, displaced from Beit Lif, caresses his daughter in a school now used as a temporary shelter for displaced people, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the US.-Israel conflict with Iran continues, in Tyre, Lebanon.

Mustafa Ibrahim al-Sayyed, 50, displaced from Beit Lif, caresses his daughter in a school now used as a temporary shelter for displaced people, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the US.-Israel conflict with Iran continues, in Tyre, Lebanon.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman takes a photo of blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan.

A woman takes a photo of blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Dark clouds cover the skyline above the Upper Lake, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Dark clouds cover the skyline above the Upper Lake, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Credit: PTI Photo

People catch fish in the Ganga river, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

People catch fish in the Ganga river, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Published 30 March 2026, 23:38 IST
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