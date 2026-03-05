Menu
News in Pics | March 6, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 19:22 IST
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun visits France. Reuters

People arrive via U.S. government chartered flight at John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York. Reuters

A passenger evacuated from the Middle East, routed from Muscat via Hurghada, is greeted by family members upon her arrival at Luxembourg Airport amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Luxembourg. Reuters

India's players celebrate after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, in Dhemaji, Assam. PTI

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar visits the Ernakulam Shiva Temple, in Kochi. PTI

Published 05 March 2026, 19:22 IST
