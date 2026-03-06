Menu
News in Pics | March 7, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 19:35 IST
Protesters hold posters featuring pictures of late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a demonstration by Houthi supporters in solidarity with Iran and Lebanon, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Sanaa, Yemen. Reuters

Supporters of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) ring a bell, the party’s election symbol, outside the Election Commission ahead of the announcement of results in the Nepal general elections, in Kathmandu, Nepal. PTI

Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi reacts as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a jeweled soccer ball with his signature on it that was gifted to him as he honors reigning Major League Soccer (MLS) champion Inter Miami CF players and team officials with an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. Reuters

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly and former men's cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, actors Anindya Sengupta, Trina Saha and Jisshu Sengupta with others during the announcement ceremony of 'Big Boss Bangla', at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, left, with TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee during a sit-in protest against the alleged arbitrary deletions from the post-SIR electoral rolls in the state, in Kolkata. PTI

Published 06 March 2026, 19:35 IST
