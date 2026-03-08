News in Pics | March 8, 2026: Best photos from around the world

U.S. President Donald Trump is greeted as he arrives for a dignified transfer ceremony, in Dover, Delaware. Reuters
Balendra Shah 'Balen' defeated four-time prime minister K P Sharma Oli by a huge margin of about 50,000 votes. A candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) from Jhapa Constituency-5, at the Election Commission premises after winning the constituency in the Nepal general elections, in Jhapa, Nepal. PTI
The Iranian military ship IRIS Lavan is docked at a port in Kochi, India, Reuters
Finnish President Alexander Stubb speaks during the India-Finland business summit in Mumbai, India. Reuters
Published 07 March 2026, 19:20 IST