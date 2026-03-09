Menu
News in Pics | March 9, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 01:00 IST
A demonstrator kicks a barrier set up in front of the National Palace at Zocalo Square during a protest to mark International Women's Day, in Mexico City, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Spectators cheer during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Credit: PTI Photo

A woman wears a costume reading "Stop killing us" during a march to mark International Women's Day, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Fans gather to watch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Marina Beach in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Handler Lee Cox and Bruin the Clumber Spaniel pose with the trophy after winning the best in show on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

