News in Pics | May 1, 2026: Best photos from around the world

A young man playing cricket is silhouetted against the setting sun on the banks of the Ganga river, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, April 30, 2026.
Workers take pictures at a platform during the launch of direct Vande Bharat Express train service between Jammu and Srinagar, near Sangaldan Railway station, in Ramban district, Thursday, April 30, 2026.
Visitors view robotic dogs with silicone heads modelled after Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and others, at the interactive art installation 'Beeple. Regular Animals' by the artist Beeple (Mike Winkelmann), at the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2026.
A woman buys a vegetable at a stall at a fresh market in Bangkok, Thailand, April 30, 2026.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz rides in a Boxer armoured fighting vehicle during his visit to a Bundeswehr base in Munster, Germany, Thursday, April, 30, 2026.
Published 01 May 2026, 01:08 IST