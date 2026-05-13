News in Pics | May 13, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Swans during their release into Hamburg's inner city lake Alster, following their winter quarters in Hamburg, Germany, May 12.
Britain's Queen Camilla, patron of the charity Medical Detection Dogs (MDD), pets prostate cancer medical detection dog Floren during a reception in London, Britain, May 12.
Essyla, representing Belgium, performs "Dancing on the Ice" during the first semi-final of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, in Vienna, Austria, May 12.
American model Heidi Klum poses on the red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12.
Published 13 May 2026, 00:17 IST