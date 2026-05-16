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News in Pics | May 16, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 01:44 IST
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Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman.

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman.

Reuters

Activists unfurl a large Palestinian flag from the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

Activists unfurl a large Palestinian flag from the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

Reuters

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People dressed in traditional chulapo attire dance outside the Royal Palace during San Isidro festivities, Madrid’s annual patron saint celebrations, in Madrid, Spain.

People dressed in traditional chulapo attire dance outside the Royal Palace during San Isidro festivities, Madrid’s annual patron saint celebrations, in Madrid, Spain.

Reuters

A woman reacts next to a makeshift memorial at the site of an apartment building where 24 residents were killed yesterday morning by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine.

A woman reacts next to a makeshift memorial at the site of an apartment building where 24 residents were killed yesterday morning by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Reuters

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Published 16 May 2026, 01:44 IST
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