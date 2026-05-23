News in Pics | May 23, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Mount Lhotse seen from Camp 4 of Everest in the Solukhumbu district, also known as the Everest region, Nepal.
The Blue Angels perform a flyover at the start of the Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, US
A rainbow forms over cattle grazing amid drought in Wiley, Colorado, US.
A vendor carries a sacrificial animal at a livestock market, ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha, in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt.
Traders and customers at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival, in Bhopal.
A white-throated kingfisher perches on the banks of Sangam on World Biodiversity Day, in Prayagraj.
Published 23 May 2026, 00:23 IST