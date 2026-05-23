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News in Pics | May 23, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 00:23 IST
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Mount Lhotse seen from Camp 4 of Everest in the Solukhumbu district, also known as the Everest region, Nepal.

Mount Lhotse seen from Camp 4 of Everest in the Solukhumbu district, also known as the Everest region, Nepal.

Credit: Reuters PHoto

The Blue Angels perform a flyover at the start of the Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, US

The Blue Angels perform a flyover at the start of the Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, US

Credit: Reuters Photo

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A rainbow forms over cattle grazing amid drought in Wiley, Colorado, US.

A rainbow forms over cattle grazing amid drought in Wiley, Colorado, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A vendor carries a sacrificial animal at a livestock market, ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha, in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt.

A vendor carries a sacrificial animal at a livestock market, ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha, in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Traders and customers at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival, in Bhopal.

Traders and customers at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival, in Bhopal.

Credit: PTI Photo

A white-throated kingfisher perches on the banks of Sangam on World Biodiversity Day, in Prayagraj.

A white-throated kingfisher perches on the banks of Sangam on World Biodiversity Day, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Published 23 May 2026, 00:23 IST
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