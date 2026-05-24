News in Pics | May 24, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

A pair of shoes, abandoned after a group of migrants boarded an inflatable dinghy before leaving the coast of northern France in an attempt to cross the English Channel to reach Britain, on the beach of Petit-Fort-Philippe in Gravelines, near Calais, France.
A guest poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "L'objet du delit" (Crescendo) Out of competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.
Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are visible near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran.
Don Heard, from Stanton, and his cat Roweida, rest at a temporary shelter in Fountain Valley, California, following their evacuation prompted by a failing chemical tank containing methyl methacrylate, a flammable liquid used in the aerospace industry, in nearby Garden Grove, California, US.
A common kite during its flight against the backdrop of the setting sun, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
A monkey takes a watermelon slice on a hot summer day, in Jammu.
Published 24 May 2026, 01:30 IST