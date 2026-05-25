News in Pics | May 25, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Paddle boarders on the River Great Ouse as temperatures climb over the bank holiday weekend during a heatwave, in Great Barford, Bedfordshire, Britain.
A general view of mountains after sunset at Jebel Fihrayn, also known as "The Edge of the World", one of Saudi Arabia's natural wonders, where cliff formations offer panoramic views of the desert, at the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Members of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (SEBIN) and people watch as a US Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft approaches the US embassy during a military exercise, in Caracas, Venezuela.
A boy fishes with a stick as a duck sits next to him, at Victoria Park in Hackney, in London, Britain.
A worker arranges mangoes, in Surat, Gujarat.
People shop for decorative artificial flowers amid preparations ahead of the ‘Eid ul-Adha’ festival, in Srinagar.
Published 25 May 2026, 00:30 IST