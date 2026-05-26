News in Pics | May 26, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

A leopard cools off itself on a hot summer day at Sarthana Nature Park, in Surat, Gujarat.
Members of the honour guard stand after a welcoming ceremony hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan for Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his wife Tamara Vucic, at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China.
People swim at a public swimming pool on a hot summer day in New Delhi.
People wave from inside the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center Delaney Hall, to protestors gathered outside in efforts to block vehicle traffic from the detention center in support of a hunger strike going on inside among those detained, in Newark, New Jersey, US.
A resident stands near debris in Daqiao village following flash floods and landslides triggered by extreme rainfall, in Yongchuan district, Chongqing, China.
A drone view of rescue operations underway in Anxi village following flash floods and landslides triggered by extreme rainfall, in Yongchuan district, Chongqing, China.
Published 26 May 2026, 00:30 IST