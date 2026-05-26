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News in Pics | May 26, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 00:30 IST
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A leopard cools off itself on a hot summer day at Sarthana Nature Park, in Surat, Gujarat.

A leopard cools off itself on a hot summer day at Sarthana Nature Park, in Surat, Gujarat.

Credit: PTI Photo

Members of the honour guard stand after a welcoming ceremony hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan for Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his wife Tamara Vucic, at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China.

Members of the honour guard stand after a welcoming ceremony hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan for Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his wife Tamara Vucic, at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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People swim at a public swimming pool on a hot summer day in New Delhi.

People swim at a public swimming pool on a hot summer day in New Delhi.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People wave from inside the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center Delaney Hall, to protestors gathered outside in efforts to block vehicle traffic from the detention center in support of a hunger strike going on inside among those detained, in Newark, New Jersey, US.

People wave from inside the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center Delaney Hall, to protestors gathered outside in efforts to block vehicle traffic from the detention center in support of a hunger strike going on inside among those detained, in Newark, New Jersey, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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A resident stands near debris in Daqiao village following flash floods and landslides triggered by extreme rainfall, in Yongchuan district, Chongqing, China.

A resident stands near debris in Daqiao village following flash floods and landslides triggered by extreme rainfall, in Yongchuan district, Chongqing, China.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view of rescue operations underway in Anxi village following flash floods and landslides triggered by extreme rainfall, in Yongchuan district, Chongqing, China.

A drone view of rescue operations underway in Anxi village following flash floods and landslides triggered by extreme rainfall, in Yongchuan district, Chongqing, China.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 26 May 2026, 00:30 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

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