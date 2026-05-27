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News in Pics | May 27, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 00:30 IST
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A person reacts as geese approach in Buttes Chaumont park, as temperatures reached up to 35 degrees Celsius, during a period of hot weather in Paris, France.

A person reacts as geese approach in Buttes Chaumont park, as temperatures reached up to 35 degrees Celsius, during a period of hot weather in Paris, France.

Credit" Reuters Photo

Ziyan Ahmad, 24, kisses his cattle, a white bull, as it is put up for sale at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar, Kashmir.

Ziyan Ahmad, 24, kisses his cattle, a white bull, as it is put up for sale at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar, Kashmir.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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People swim at a public swimming pool on a hot summer day in New Delhi.

People swim at a public swimming pool on a hot summer day in New Delhi.

Credit" Reuters Photo

Recruits climb over a pair of bars as U.S. Marine recruits take part in the crucible, a 54 hour grueling exercise, one of the last exercises they have to complete before getting pinned as Marines at Parris Island, South Carolina, US.

Recruits climb over a pair of bars as U.S. Marine recruits take part in the crucible, a 54 hour grueling exercise, one of the last exercises they have to complete before getting pinned as Marines at Parris Island, South Carolina, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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A boy plays with a goat ahead of Bakri Eid (Eid al-Adha), in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

A boy plays with a goat ahead of Bakri Eid (Eid al-Adha), in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Credit: PTI Photo

Priests perform Ganga Aarti on the occasion of 'Ganga Dussehra', at Babughat, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Priests perform Ganga Aarti on the occasion of 'Ganga Dussehra', at Babughat, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Published 27 May 2026, 00:30 IST
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