News in Pics | May 27, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

A person reacts as geese approach in Buttes Chaumont park, as temperatures reached up to 35 degrees Celsius, during a period of hot weather in Paris, France.
Ziyan Ahmad, 24, kisses his cattle, a white bull, as it is put up for sale at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar, Kashmir.
People swim at a public swimming pool on a hot summer day in New Delhi.
Recruits climb over a pair of bars as U.S. Marine recruits take part in the crucible, a 54 hour grueling exercise, one of the last exercises they have to complete before getting pinned as Marines at Parris Island, South Carolina, US.
A boy plays with a goat ahead of Bakri Eid (Eid al-Adha), in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Priests perform Ganga Aarti on the occasion of 'Ganga Dussehra', at Babughat, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Published 27 May 2026, 00:30 IST