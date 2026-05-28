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News in Pics | May 28, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 00:17 IST
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A person makes soap bubbles in Piazza del Popolo, in Rome, Italy.

A person makes soap bubbles in Piazza del Popolo, in Rome, Italy.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Muslim pilgrims perform their morning prayers during the annual hajj pilgrimage in the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Muslim pilgrims perform their morning prayers during the annual hajj pilgrimage in the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Muslim faithful attend prayers to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha at the Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya.

Muslim faithful attend prayers to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha at the Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Palestinian girl, wearing traditional headwear, poses for a photograph on Eid al-Adha, in Gaza City.

A Palestinian girl, wearing traditional headwear, poses for a photograph on Eid al-Adha, in Gaza City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Otters are seen at Sarthana Nature Park on the occasion of World Otter Day, in Surat, Gujarat.

Otters are seen at Sarthana Nature Park on the occasion of World Otter Day, in Surat, Gujarat.

Credit: PTI Photo

A young man splashes water on his face to beat the heat on a hot summer day, in Jammu.

A young man splashes water on his face to beat the heat on a hot summer day, in Jammu.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Published 28 May 2026, 00:17 IST
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