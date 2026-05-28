News in Pics | May 28, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

A person makes soap bubbles in Piazza del Popolo, in Rome, Italy.
Muslim pilgrims perform their morning prayers during the annual hajj pilgrimage in the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Muslim faithful attend prayers to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha at the Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya.
A Palestinian girl, wearing traditional headwear, poses for a photograph on Eid al-Adha, in Gaza City.
Otters are seen at Sarthana Nature Park on the occasion of World Otter Day, in Surat, Gujarat.
A young man splashes water on his face to beat the heat on a hot summer day, in Jammu.
Published 28 May 2026, 00:17 IST