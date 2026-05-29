News in Pics | May 29, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

A woman reacts to soap bubbles in Piazza del Popolo, in Rome, Italy.
Indigenous leader Megaron Txucarramae interacts with children playing in a river while attending an interview with Reuters in the village of Pykany in the Menkragnoti Indigenous Territory of the Kayapo people, Para state, Brazil.
American musician Jack White, guitarist and lead vocalist of the rock duo The White Stripes, poses with 'The Red Tree' (2026) during a photo call launching his "Jack White: These Thoughts May Disappear" exhibition at Newport Street Gallery in London, Britain.
A man crosses a road amid rainfall, in Gurugram.
Tiger ‘Lalu’ cools off in a pond inside an enclosure at Kanpur Zoological Park amid scorching summer heat, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
A woman with a child offers prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid Khairuddin, in Amritsar.
Published 29 May 2026, 00:25 IST