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News in Pics | May 29, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 00:25 IST
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A woman reacts to soap bubbles in Piazza del Popolo, in Rome, Italy.

A woman reacts to soap bubbles in Piazza del Popolo, in Rome, Italy.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Indigenous leader Megaron Txucarramae interacts with children playing in a river while attending an interview with Reuters in the village of Pykany in the Menkragnoti Indigenous Territory of the Kayapo people, Para state, Brazil.

Indigenous leader Megaron Txucarramae interacts with children playing in a river while attending an interview with Reuters in the village of Pykany in the Menkragnoti Indigenous Territory of the Kayapo people, Para state, Brazil.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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American musician Jack White, guitarist and lead vocalist of the rock duo The White Stripes, poses with 'The Red Tree' (2026) during a photo call launching his "Jack White: These Thoughts May Disappear" exhibition at Newport Street Gallery in London, Britain.

American musician Jack White, guitarist and lead vocalist of the rock duo The White Stripes, poses with 'The Red Tree' (2026) during a photo call launching his "Jack White: These Thoughts May Disappear" exhibition at Newport Street Gallery in London, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man crosses a road amid rainfall, in Gurugram.

A man crosses a road amid rainfall, in Gurugram.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Tiger ‘Lalu’ cools off in a pond inside an enclosure at Kanpur Zoological Park amid scorching summer heat, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Tiger ‘Lalu’ cools off in a pond inside an enclosure at Kanpur Zoological Park amid scorching summer heat, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: PTI Photo

A woman with a child offers prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid Khairuddin, in Amritsar.

A woman with a child offers prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid Khairuddin, in Amritsar.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Published 29 May 2026, 00:25 IST
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