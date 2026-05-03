Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | May 3, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 00:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
People visit Shinkula Pass, in Himachal Pradesh, Saturday, May 2, 2026.

People visit Shinkula Pass, in Himachal Pradesh, Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

A view of Taj Mahal on a hot summer day, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, May 2, 2026.

A view of Taj Mahal on a hot summer day, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Students celebrate after the declaration of Maharashtra State Board HSC class 12 results, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Students celebrate after the declaration of Maharashtra State Board HSC class 12 results, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

Louisville, KY, USA; Golden Tempo, ridden by Jose L. Ortiz, left, leaves the starting gate with the rest of the starting field during the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Louisville, KY, USA; Golden Tempo, ridden by Jose L. Ortiz, left, leaves the starting gate with the rest of the starting field during the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Primeira Liga - FC Porto v Alverca - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - May 2, 2026 FC Porto fans with flares and flags in the stands.

Primeira Liga - FC Porto v Alverca - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - May 2, 2026 FC Porto fans with flares and flags in the stands.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Louisville, KY, USA; Carrie Ketterman shows off her derby hat during the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Louisville, KY, USA; Carrie Ketterman shows off her derby hat during the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Credit; Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 May 2026, 00:43 IST
picturesIndiaWorld

Follow us on :

Follow Us