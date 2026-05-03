News in Pics | May 3, 2026: Best photos from around the world

People visit Shinkula Pass, in Himachal Pradesh, Saturday, May 2, 2026.
A view of Taj Mahal on a hot summer day, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, May 2, 2026.
Students celebrate after the declaration of Maharashtra State Board HSC class 12 results, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Saturday, May 2, 2026.
Louisville, KY, USA; Golden Tempo, ridden by Jose L. Ortiz, left, leaves the starting gate with the rest of the starting field during the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
Primeira Liga - FC Porto v Alverca - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - May 2, 2026 FC Porto fans with flares and flags in the stands.
Louisville, KY, USA; Carrie Ketterman shows off her derby hat during the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
Published 03 May 2026, 00:43 IST