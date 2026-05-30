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News in Pics | May 30, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 01:03 IST
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Members of the Portuguese Army participate in Exercise ORION 26, which brings together more than 1,300 troops from Portugal, Spain, France, Italy and Romania, in Santa Margarida da Coutada, Portugal.

Members of the Portuguese Army participate in Exercise ORION 26, which brings together more than 1,300 troops from Portugal, Spain, France, Italy and Romania, in Santa Margarida da Coutada, Portugal.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) gets doused a second time with Gatorade after a win over the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre.

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) gets doused a second time with Gatorade after a win over the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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A drone view shows houses on the shore of Nuuk, Greenland.

A drone view shows houses on the shore of Nuuk, Greenland.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian Air Force's (IAF) Sarang display team performs manoeuvres during the convocation ceremony of the 150th course of National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla, in Pune district, Maharashtra.

Indian Air Force's (IAF) Sarang display team performs manoeuvres during the convocation ceremony of the 150th course of National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla, in Pune district, Maharashtra.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Lightning streaks across the sky over the Rajasthan Assembly, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Lightning streaks across the sky over the Rajasthan Assembly, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Published 30 May 2026, 01:03 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

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