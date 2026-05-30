News in Pics | May 30, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Members of the Portuguese Army participate in Exercise ORION 26, which brings together more than 1,300 troops from Portugal, Spain, France, Italy and Romania, in Santa Margarida da Coutada, Portugal.
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) gets doused a second time with Gatorade after a win over the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre.
A drone view shows houses on the shore of Nuuk, Greenland.
Indian Air Force's (IAF) Sarang display team performs manoeuvres during the convocation ceremony of the 150th course of National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla, in Pune district, Maharashtra.
Lightning streaks across the sky over the Rajasthan Assembly, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Published 30 May 2026, 01:03 IST