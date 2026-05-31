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News in Pics | May 31, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 01:02 IST
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Silhouette of people standing at the bank of Sangam during sunset, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Silhouette of people standing at the bank of Sangam during sunset, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: PTI Photo

Two male spotted deer fight inside their enclosure at the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden, in Guwahati, Assam.

Two male spotted deer fight inside their enclosure at the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden, in Guwahati, Assam.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Swamp deer move through a wetland covered with blooming water hyacinths at Kaziranga National Park, in Golaghat district, Assam.

Swamp deer move through a wetland covered with blooming water hyacinths at Kaziranga National Park, in Golaghat district, Assam.

Credit: PTI Photo

A farmer works in a paddy field as Mount Marapi volcano spews volcanic ash, as seen from Batusangkar in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra province, Indonesia.

A farmer works in a paddy field as Mount Marapi volcano spews volcanic ash, as seen from Batusangkar in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra province, Indonesia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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A sunflower field blooms near Kibbutz Nahal Oz, on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza.

A sunflower field blooms near Kibbutz Nahal Oz, on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 31 May 2026, 01:02 IST
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