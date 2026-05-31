News in Pics | May 31, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Silhouette of people standing at the bank of Sangam during sunset, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Two male spotted deer fight inside their enclosure at the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden, in Guwahati, Assam.
Swamp deer move through a wetland covered with blooming water hyacinths at Kaziranga National Park, in Golaghat district, Assam.
A farmer works in a paddy field as Mount Marapi volcano spews volcanic ash, as seen from Batusangkar in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra province, Indonesia.
A sunflower field blooms near Kibbutz Nahal Oz, on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza.
Published 31 May 2026, 01:02 IST