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News in Pics | May 4, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 00:30 IST
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People gather at a viewpoint as clouds hover and sun rays pierce through them, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Sunday, May 3, 2026.

People gather at a viewpoint as clouds hover and sun rays pierce through them, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

Temple elephants Andal and Lakshmi stand beside the Chithirai chariot during the Bandha Kal installation ceremony as part of the Chithirai festival at the Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, in Tiruchirappalli, Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Temple elephants Andal and Lakshmi stand beside the Chithirai chariot during the Bandha Kal installation ceremony as part of the Chithirai festival at the Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, in Tiruchirappalli, Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Credit: PTI  Photo

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Fishermen row their boat in Ganga river on a hot summer day, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Fishermen row their boat in Ganga river on a hot summer day, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

People take part in the annual "Look Noo" rocket-launching competition, a tradition of the ethnic Mon community in which rockets packed with explosives are tethered to cables and fired toward pagoda-shaped targets to honor deceased Buddhist monks, and in some areas form part of Songkran celebrations, in Pathum Thani province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, May 3, 2026.

People take part in the annual "Look Noo" rocket-launching competition, a tradition of the ethnic Mon community in which rockets packed with explosives are tethered to cables and fired toward pagoda-shaped targets to honor deceased Buddhist monks, and in some areas form part of Songkran celebrations, in Pathum Thani province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, May 3, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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A man reaches for a box of incense at a market stall in Tower Hamlets, London, Britain, May 3, 2026.

A man reaches for a box of incense at a market stall in Tower Hamlets, London, Britain, May 3, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Rochester Castle is draped in a Union Jack in Rochester, Britain, May 3, 2026.

Rochester Castle is draped in a Union Jack in Rochester, Britain, May 3, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 04 May 2026, 00:30 IST
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