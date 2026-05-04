News in Pics | May 4, 2026: Best photos from around the world

People gather at a viewpoint as clouds hover and sun rays pierce through them, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Sunday, May 3, 2026.
Temple elephants Andal and Lakshmi stand beside the Chithirai chariot during the Bandha Kal installation ceremony as part of the Chithirai festival at the Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, in Tiruchirappalli, Sunday, May 3, 2026.
Fishermen row their boat in Ganga river on a hot summer day, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, May 3, 2026.
People take part in the annual "Look Noo" rocket-launching competition, a tradition of the ethnic Mon community in which rockets packed with explosives are tethered to cables and fired toward pagoda-shaped targets to honor deceased Buddhist monks, and in some areas form part of Songkran celebrations, in Pathum Thani province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, May 3, 2026.
A man reaches for a box of incense at a market stall in Tower Hamlets, London, Britain, May 3, 2026.
Rochester Castle is draped in a Union Jack in Rochester, Britain, May 3, 2026.
Published 04 May 2026, 00:30 IST