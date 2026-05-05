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News in Pics | May 5, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 00:30 IST
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Priests perform Ganga 'Aarti' during heavy rainfall at Dashashwamedh Ghat, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, May 5, 2026.

Priests perform Ganga 'Aarti' during heavy rainfall at Dashashwamedh Ghat, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, May 5, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

A boater steers a narrow boat during the Canalway Cavalcade waterways three-day festival in Little Venice, London, Britain, May 4, 2026.

A boater steers a narrow boat during the Canalway Cavalcade waterways three-day festival in Little Venice, London, Britain, May 4, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Castorone pipe layer ship arriving for work at the Neptun Deep gas extraction project in Tuzla, near Constanta, Romania, May 4 2026.

Castorone pipe layer ship arriving for work at the Neptun Deep gas extraction project in Tuzla, near Constanta, Romania, May 4 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Security personnel armed with machine gun patrol in central Moscow, Russia, May 4, 2026.

Security personnel armed with machine gun patrol in central Moscow, Russia, May 4, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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The Norwegian Peace Council organizes a torchlight procession for the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, Narges Mohammadi.

The Norwegian Peace Council organizes a torchlight procession for the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, Narges Mohammadi.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Images depicting the Minab school students who were killed in a strike are displayed in Tajrish Square in Tehran, Iran, May 4, 2026.

Images depicting the Minab school students who were killed in a strike are displayed in Tajrish Square in Tehran, Iran, May 4, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 05 May 2026, 00:30 IST
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