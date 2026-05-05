News in Pics | May 5, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Priests perform Ganga 'Aarti' during heavy rainfall at Dashashwamedh Ghat, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, May 5, 2026.
A boater steers a narrow boat during the Canalway Cavalcade waterways three-day festival in Little Venice, London, Britain, May 4, 2026.
Castorone pipe layer ship arriving for work at the Neptun Deep gas extraction project in Tuzla, near Constanta, Romania, May 4 2026.
Security personnel armed with machine gun patrol in central Moscow, Russia, May 4, 2026.
The Norwegian Peace Council organizes a torchlight procession for the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, Narges Mohammadi.
Images depicting the Minab school students who were killed in a strike are displayed in Tajrish Square in Tehran, Iran, May 4, 2026.
Published 05 May 2026, 00:30 IST