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News in Pics | May 7, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 00:30 IST
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Fireworks go off amid innings breaks during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Fireworks go off amid innings breaks during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Credit: PTI Photo

Farmers work in a field with the Taj Mahal in the backdrop, in Agra, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Farmers work in a field with the Taj Mahal in the backdrop, in Agra, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Golden Tempo with Jose Ortiz up wins the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Golden Tempo with Jose Ortiz up wins the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Women practice aerial acrobatics on aerial silks suspended from a bridge above the Dnipro River, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, at sunset, on a hot spring day in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 6, 2026.

Women practice aerial acrobatics on aerial silks suspended from a bridge above the Dnipro River, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, at sunset, on a hot spring day in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 6, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Vatican's Swiss Guards attend their swearing-in ceremony in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, May 6, 2026. Picture taken with a zoom burst effect.

Vatican's Swiss Guards attend their swearing-in ceremony in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, May 6, 2026. Picture taken with a zoom burst effect.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 07 May 2026, 00:30 IST
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