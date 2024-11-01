News in Pics | November 1, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Heidi Klum dressed as ET arrives to Heidi Klum’s 23rd annual Halloween party in New York City, US.
A view shows the Canadian lunar rover prototype during a test demonstration at the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) in Longueuil, Quebec, Canada.
A child's arm is measured to check for malnutrition at a mobile health clinic organized by UNICEF and Medecins du Monde for people displaced by gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel light candles to celebrate the Diwali festival near the Indo-Bangladesh Border, at Atila, Tapan, in Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal.
People release a hot air ballon during Kali Puja celebration, in Kolkata.
People take part in the annual NYC Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York City, US.
Published 01 November 2024, 03:31 IST