Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | November 1, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 03:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Heidi Klum dressed as ET arrives to Heidi Klum’s 23rd annual Halloween party in New York City, US.

Heidi Klum dressed as ET arrives to Heidi Klum’s 23rd annual Halloween party in New York City, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
A view shows the Canadian lunar rover prototype during a test demonstration at the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) in Longueuil, Quebec, Canada.

A view shows the Canadian lunar rover prototype during a test demonstration at the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) in Longueuil, Quebec, Canada.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A child's arm is measured to check for malnutrition at a mobile health clinic organized by UNICEF and Medecins du Monde for people displaced by gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

A child's arm is measured to check for malnutrition at a mobile health clinic organized by UNICEF and Medecins du Monde for people displaced by gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel light candles to celebrate the Diwali festival near the Indo-Bangladesh Border, at Atila, Tapan, in Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel light candles to celebrate the Diwali festival near the Indo-Bangladesh Border, at Atila, Tapan, in Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

Credit: PTI Photo

People release a hot air ballon during Kali Puja celebration, in Kolkata.

People release a hot air ballon during Kali Puja celebration, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

People take part in the annual NYC Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York City, US.

People take part in the annual NYC Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York City, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 03:31 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us