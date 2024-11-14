Home
News in Pics | November 14, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 00:18 IST

A Lebanese Middle East Airlines (MEA) aircraft departs from Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Beirut, Lebanon.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A soldier searches for bodies following rain and flash floods that caused rivers to overflow in Valencia and other parts of Spain, in the Poyo ravine in Quart de Poblet, Valencia, Spain.

Credit: ReutersPhoto

A woman tries augmented reality goggles during the Web Summit, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A heart-shaped balloon is placed as a tribute to remember former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who was found dead after he fell from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, in a park in his hometown of Wolverhampton, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

AAP leader Jarnail Singh pastes a banner on an auto-rickshaw at Tilak Nagar area, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Athletes light candles and burst firecrackers during 'track pujan' ceremony on the occasion of ‘Dev Uthani Ekadashi’ at a school ground, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 14 November 2024, 00:18 IST
